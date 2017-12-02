× Big Ten title game on FOX 17 tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — We won’t find out until tomorrow which four teams will be in the College Football Playoff, but the picture will become a lot clearer after today’s championship games. No. 1 Clemson faces No. 7 Miami, No. 2 Oklahoma is playing No. 10 TCU, No. 3 Wisconsin battles No. 8 Ohio State and No. 4 Auburn takes on No. 6 Georgia. The Wisconsin-versus-Ohio State Big Ten Championship Game pre-game show begins at 7:00 p.m. on FOX 17. The game is scheduled to kick off 8 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina State basketball player has been taken to the hospital after collapsing on the court during the Bulldogs’ game at North Carolina State. The arena fell silent when Tyvoris Solomon collapsed near the bench. Emergency medical personnel administered chest compressions before he was transported off the court on a stretcher. A team spokesman said Solomon was “stable and conscious.” The game resumed after a 40-minute delay.

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers has been fined $25,000 for a verbal outburst toward a fan during a loss to the Utah Jazz. The fine announced today stems from an exchange that came with 3 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 126-107 loss on Thursday night. Rivers says he was coming to the defense of Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who was being heckled.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to a four-year contract extension that runs through 2021. The deal announced today is reportedly worth $52 million, with $27 million guaranteed. The 27-year-old Jeffery signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency in March after playing for the Chicago Bears his first five seasons.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay fans are cheering the news that Aaron Rodgers could be back soon. The two-time MVP quarterback was expected to practice today after being sidelined for six weeks with a broken collarbone. If the 5-6 Packers can stay in the playoff race by beating Tampa Bay tomorrow and Cleveland next weekend, Rodgers could return for the Dec. 17 game at Carolina.