× Huge robotics tourney draws 110+ teams in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — More than 110 teams are competing today (Saturday) at Grandville High School in the largest VEX Robotics tournament ever held in the Midwest.

That’s according to organizers, who say students from around the state are competing in two High School and one Middle School Division, for the chance to advance to the West Michigan Regional Championship next month.

Riley Sokolowski and her team from Hudsonville High School were among those participating. She tells FOX 17: “I’m the team’s driver. So, I’m the one out there scoring all the points, getting us ranked, and helping with the competitions.”

The object of the competition is set get a higher score than your opponents by stacking cones on goals, and having the highest stacks. The tournament is designed to teach students skills in a number of disciplines, such as engineering, computer science, and critical thinking

The defending state-champion ‘Grandville RoboDawgs’ are hosting the event, and the playoffs were scheduled to get underway at 3:15 p.m.

–Casey Walsh/FOX 17 contributed to this report.