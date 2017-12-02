× Wolverine Worldwide extending water-filtration program

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Wolverine Worldwide says it will extend its whole-house drinking-water filtration program to residents in two targeted areas where the chemicals PFOA or PFOS have been test-confirmed.

https://www.cancer.org/cancer/cancer-causes/teflon-and-perfluorooctanoic-acid-pfoa.html

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has been working with Wolverine since November 2016 on the affected Jewell and Wolven Study areas: https://wearewolverine.com/maps-2/

Wolverine Worldwide says eligible residents in those areas will be contacted by Culligan to arrange for the filters to be installed. And Wolverine has decided to foot the bill for the testing, bottled-water service, single-tap filters and the whole-house systems. The Rockford-based footwear maker says it selected the Culligan/Calgon filtration system because it “has been demonstrated to effectively remove PFAS, and ensures that these compounds are not returned to the environment.”

The system uses something called “dual-canister granular-activated carbon absorption.” Wolverine adds that the filtration system has been used to treat water for PFAS in more than 1,000 homes nationwide.

You can view regular updates from the company at http://WeAreWolverine.com