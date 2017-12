× Driver dies in crash with tree

BLOOMINGDALE, Mich. — Dispatchers with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after their car crashed into a tree.

It happened early Sunday morning around 4:36 a.m. near the intersection of 45th Street and County Road 388.

It is not clear what led up to the crash or the identity of the person killed.

