Largest trampoline park to open in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city’s first ever indoor extreme trampoline park is set to open early next year.

Planet 3 Extreme Air Park will now be inside the former target building on Sherman Boulevard.

The park is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018 and is the largest trampoline park in the Muskegon metro area.

The park will feature padded trampolines, an open jump area, dodgeball stadium, and basketball dunk centers.

The trampoline park will host birthday parties and field trips.

The company says it plans to hire as many as 40 people for the new park.