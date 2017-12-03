× Lions trail Baltimore Ravens 20-0 at halftime

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Detroit Lions were unable to mount any offense and fell behind the Baltimore Ravens at halftime 20-0 in a battle of 6-5 squads at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game is being shown live on FOX 17.

The Ravens entered the game as 2.5-point favorites over the Lions.

On Sunday, Detroit and Baltimore traded possessions until Justin Tucker’s 38-yard field goal with 5:57 to go in the opening period gave the Ravens a 3-0 edge. That score stood until the initial break.

Baltimore tacked on its first touchdown with 11:52 remaining in the first half when quarterback Joe Flacco hit tight end Benjamin Watson with a 1-yard scoring strike to put the Ravens up 10-0.

Soon thereafter, Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford fumbled the ball away and Baltimore was soon up 17-0 after Flacco connected with rookie fullback Patrick Ricard for a 3-yard touchdown with 6:54 left until intermission.

The Ravens then went ahead 20-0 when Tucker booted a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.