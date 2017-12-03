Little boy off to meet Mickey Mouse thanks to Make A Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a great opportunity for a special little boy here in West Michigan.

Manual Montieo, 9, and his family left on Sunday for a dream trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

It's a trip being sponsored by the Make A Wish Foundation.

FOX 17 was at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport to see the family off.

"It feels amazing that people would give up their Sunday afternoon to be here to send off one of our 'Wish Kids' in style,” said Ellie Wilcox, Director of Leadership with Make A Wish Michigan.

Manual and his mom were surprised to see so many people cheering him on as they were getting ready to leave.

Lake Michigan Credit Union has been a longtime partner of Make a Wish and employees have been able to see its lasting impact.

Alexis Rangel is the Community Relations Manager with Lake Michigan Credit Union.

“Several employees children have gone through the Make a Wish," said Rangel. And what kid doesn’t want to go to Disney World? It’s the happiest place on earth.”

Make a Wish grants wishes for children with life threatening health conditions. Manual's family says the boy has Cystic Fibrosis and has to be extremely cautious with the air he breathes.

His mom was overwhelmed with emotion as they walked through the airport. People cheered and held signs in support of Manual as he left for his dream trip to meet one special mouse in particular.

"He wants to meet Mickey Mouse," said his mom, Celeste Montieo. "Yeah, that’s the big thing.”

Make A Wish Michigan has granted more than 9,000 wishes to kids since 1984.