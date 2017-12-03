Police search for stolen mobile home in Allegan County

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating after a mobile home was stolen off a lot last week.

MSP says it happened in the 400 block of Tyler Road sometime between November 24th and 27th. Witness believe the trailer was towed away in the evening of  Monday, November 27.

The mobile home is described as a 1992 Chariot Park Model. It is 10′ by 40′ with yellow siding and wit trim.

It was last seen headed southbound at the intersection of 4th Street and 129th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Wayland MSP Post at 269-792-2213.

