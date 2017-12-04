Arctic air and snow to blast West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The coldest air of the season will blast into the area tomorrow with falling temperatures and gusty winds.

Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s tomorrow afternoon and continue well below average for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Wind chills by late tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Our Future Computer model is forecasting wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s by late Wednesday afternoon.

Lake effect snow will be light and scattered for tomorrow afternoon, but will become more widespread and heavier for Wednesday through Friday.

The forecast model has accumulating snow for all of West Michigan by Friday evening. The heaviest will be northwest and southwest of Grand Rapids with amounts over 8 inches possible. Temperatures with this snow will continue well below freezing and we can expect an extend period of time with hazardous travel conditions.