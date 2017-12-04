Shoppe Soiree shopping event supports Mercy Health Cancer Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do some holiday shopping and pay it forward at the same time at Mercy Health's Shoppe Soiree on Tuesday.

Mingle over dessert and cocktails while shopping around for trendy gifts and jewelry, a perfect gift just in time for the holidays.

All the money will benefit Boutique at Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center, which offers a wide variety of products and services for those dealing with cancer.

Shoppe Soiree is happening at Thousand Oaks Golf Club from 6 to 9 p.m. The event costs $50.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit saintmarysfoundationgr.org/shoppesoiree.