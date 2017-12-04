Technology survival tips for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are like a blizzard of business with many of us feeling buried with tasks like shopping for gifts, entertaining guests, or traveling long distances to spend time with relatives. Instead of dealing with the stress alone, let technology help out and make the holiday gatherings a breeze.

Comcast's Michelle Gilbert shares a few tips on using technology to make things a little easier and even save money in the process.

1) Over the river and through the woods

Many families travel during the holidays to visit relatives and friends. Whether traveling across town by car or across the country by plane, keep kids preoccupied by loading the mobile device with OnDemand content.

2) Put some green back in your pocket

The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for wireless industry. Bundling multiple services is a great way to save some money.

3) Home for the holidays

The holidays bring more people into our home, which means more demand for our WiFi. One reason the WiFi may not be performing at its peak is because there are so many devices connected to the router at once. Another reason is the router converts to the software compatible with the oldest device, so that could slow down the newer devices so the older models can keep up.

4) Take a break from the tech

When it’s time to put away the devices, Comcast has an easy way to bring everybody to the table. There's a function to turn off the router via smartphone, so everyone can concentrate on each other during the time that matters.