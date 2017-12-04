Theresa Lockhart remembered as “awesome” friend, sister at funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jen Zimmerman told the crowd at Saint Joseph Catholic Church Monday that her friend Theresa Lockhart was “awesome” person. They’d been friends since their college days at Aquinas and she reminisced about their love of poetry, board games and taking frequent trips to art exhibits.

“I don’t think she knew the gift of laughter she brought the night we watched Napoleon Dynamite,” she said.

Zimmerman said she was battling depression at the time and the laughter helped her get through it. Once they left college, they mainly kept in contact over the phone. Zimmerman shared about their last conversation.

“She asked me to pray for her during our last phone call the day before she died,” said Zimmerman delivering the euology.

Friends and family sat in the pews and listened as Zimmerman spoke during Lockhart’s funeral. Her body was found weeks ago in a wooded area in Allegan County, months after she was first reported missing in May. The Portage Police Department immediately named her husband Christopher Lockhart a person of interest at the time after they said he wasn’t cooperating with the investigation. Then on October 24, after failing to check in with a local corrections center due to unrelated charges, he was found dead in his home leaving behind a suicide note which detailed where he buried her body.

“It was a tragedy,” said Theresa's half-sister Joan Mullowney. “I don’t think Chris ever meant to [kill her]. It wasn’t intentional.”

Mullowney organized her sister’s funeral. She said it was nerve-wrecking for her to get through but was touched by all the people — friends, family, co-workers, students — that showed their support.

“She touched a lot of lives,” said Mullowney during an interview after the funeral. “I mean she probably never realized how much her presence in people’s lives affected them.”

Kellie Yunginger said she felt a personal connection to Lockhart and her family. She led a team of search and rescue volunteers through the woods and lakes around Portage, looking for Theresa several times. She kept Joan updated along the way.

“We definitely had hoped from the very beginning this would be different,” said Yunginger whose cousin Richard Hitchcock went missing decades ago. “Unfortunately it wasn’t and it was a very sad ending. However we are truly being able to say goodbye to Theresa this morning which not every one gets that opportunity.”

Yunginger wore a red ribbon that had a picture of Theresa on it. She got it the night Theresa’s running friends did a memorial run for her. She got one for Joan, thinking that she may meet her one day. Monday, they did for the first time.

“I think that we have a very significant bond with each other,” said Yunginger. “I’m very happy I got to know her. I wish it wasn’t under these circumstances.”

Friends and loved ones comforted each other throughout the funeral. A fellow teacher who worked at Schoolcraft wrote a poem called Theresa's Light which was read to the crowd. Mullowney said she appreciated it and is now focused on forgiving Christopher. Forgiveness is preventing her from growing bitter, she said, and allowing her to cherish every day with her family, which is her messages to others.

“Just remember that tomorrow may never come,” said Mullowney with tears in her eyes. “Stay close to your family.”