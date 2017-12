× Dump truck overturns in Ottawa Co.

ZEELAND TWP., Mich. – Crews are cleaning up an overturned truck in Ottawa County.

The dump truck overturned at the corner of Byron Road and 56th Avenue. Ottawa County dispatchers tell FOX 17 that the truck was leaking oil from its hydraulic pumps and fire crews are working to clean it up.

No other vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported.