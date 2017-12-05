Former CU Basketball Player Embracing Head Coaching Role at Indiana Tech

Posted 10:33 PM, December 5, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ted Albert won a national championship as a basketball player at Cornerstone University in 2011 and as an assistant in 2015.

Now, he is in his first year as head coach at Indiana Tech and has the warriors all the way to the Top 5 in the country.

