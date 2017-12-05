Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Another eatery option is heading to the north west side of Grand Rapids.

The former Shawmut Inn will be turned into the Westside Social, under the direction of the Peppino Group.

Westside Social will feature Classic American comfort food and some traditional west-side food options as well.

The site has been completely renovated and includes a new outdoor patio area.

The location on Lake Michigan Drive is expected to open in mid-January.

2. A huge crowd gathered and TV crews flocked when the Pontiac Silverdome implosion attempt failed. However a second try finally brought the upper section of the empty stadium down on Monday.

Officials are now saying that eight charges got disconnected and didn't go off. They also said that it's possible that someone accidentally disconnected them on Sunday.

The Silverdome opened in the 70s and was the home of the Lions until 2001. It closed for good in 2013.

3. North Korean Leader, Kim Jung Un, and President Donald Trump are both making the shortlist of candidates for Time's 2017 Person of the Year.

Since 1927, Time has recognized the "most influential person in the news" from the past year. Some of the other candidates include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, The Dreamers, "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins, the #MeToo movement, special counsel Robert Mueller, and the president of China.

4. Attention parents, Facebook just announced that it's rolling out a new Messenger App that's specifically for kids.

Pre-teens can use the app to chat with their friends, make calls with kid-friendly filters, and send age-appropriate images.

Parents have to set up accounts for their children and approve who they can communicate with. Facebook promises it will collect very little data about users and will not allow them to make purchases.

A preview version of Messenger Kids rolled out Monday on Apple Devices. Android and Kindle versions are coming later.

5. Sometimes Google changes its look to honor a historic event or holiday, and the thing that changes is called a "Doodle."

Today's Google Doodle actually has a deeper meaning and an educational function behind it.

The Doodle actually teaches people how to code, and just in time for Computer Science Education Week.

The Doodle pays tribute to the creation of Logo, a programming language developed in the sixties. The Doodle is a collaboration between Google and MIT Scratch, a program that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology runs to teach kids to code.