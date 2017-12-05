× Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Consumers Energy truck

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in Cooper Township after colliding with a trailer connected to a Consumers Energy truck.

Roger Morgenstern, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said it is unknown whether the truck was working to restore power.

Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 that Douglas Avenue between B Avenue and A B Avenue while be closed for the several hours.

Police are asking people to avoid this area and seek an alternative route.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld at this time.

This is developing story.