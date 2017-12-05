Trial underway for teen accused in chase and fatal crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The trial of a teen accused of killing two people during a high speed chase last spring is underway.

Alex Torrez, 17, rejected a plea deal and is now on trial. He is being charged as an adult on two counts of Murder, 2nd degree.

Torrez allegedly led police on a high speed chase that reached speeds of 116 mph before he crashed into a car driven by Tara Oskam, a 21-year-old Calvin College student, at Broadmoor and 52nd Street in Kentwood. Oskam, and Torrez’s cousin, David, who was a passenger in his vehicle, died in the crash.

State records showed that Torrez did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash. He also has a criminal history of stealing a vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, like brass knuckles and a knife.

We’ll have updates from the courtroom on later editions of FOX 17 News.