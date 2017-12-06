From Cameroon to Grand Rapids, Landry Nnoko thriving with the Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Landry Nnoko was 15 when he started playing basketball in his native Cameroon, that was just before he moved to the United States to attend Montverde Academy in Florida.

"I had been watching the game and seeing guys playing around" Nnoko said. "It was kind of just easy picking up the foot work and that kind of stuff so it just came naturally kind of."

Nnoko played 4 years at Clemson and then last in Italy, now he's playing for the Grand Rapids Drive and is just 1 of just 4 players in the G League currently averaging a double double.

"I feel like it is a little bit more improvement in some area's of my game" Nnoko added. "There is always room for improvement I feel like I am not meeting my goals individually just as far as being one of the best rebounders in the league and then one of the best shot blockers so I just work a little bit, day by day and just try and improve on that."

The pro game has become very perimeter oriented but Nnoko has proven there is still room for a guy who plays inside the paint.

"He has been great for us he is one of the new wave of big guys in the league that you are seeing today" Drive assistant coach Ryan Krueger said. "Mobile, athletic, plays at both ends, he defends multiple positions and he is just a big time weapon in a spread offense."

Nnoko is hoping to follow in the footsteps of guys like Joel Embiid in growing the game in Cameroon.