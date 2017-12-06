× Get email or text notifications of traffic incidents from MDOT

Whether you’re driving in beautiful sunshine or tricky winter weather, knowing what’s ahead on the highway can help avoid delays and traffic jams.

The Michigan Department of Transportation now offers email and text notifications of traffic incidents such as crashes, closed highways, and construction.

MDOT’s West Michigan Traffic Operations Center gathers traffic information through its 78 traffic cameras and other sources.

Drivers can choose which type of notice they wish to receive by picking among options such as Crashes and Incidents or Construction, and then narrow their choices by county.

The choices can be edited and changed at any time.