Grand Rapids Fire Dept. warning residents about phone scam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is warning residents about a recent phone scam.

Officials say Wednesday in a release that callers are claiming to represent the fire department or the firefighters union and seeking donations.

“Neither the Fire Department nor Union is currently engaged in seeking monetary donations from the
public,” Fire Chief John Lehman said in a release. “We have asked and are not aware of any area fire departments engaged in seeking funds via telemarketing operations, please be wary of these calls.”

 

