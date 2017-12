Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Indiana Tech held Aquinas to just 37.5% shooting from the field and got 17 points from Nic Williams.

Arsenio Arrington led the Saints with a game-high 22 points.

Tech moves to 4-1 in the WHAC and 9-2 overall while Aquinas falls to 3-3 in the WHAC and 5-8 overall.