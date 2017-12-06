× More cases of CWD found in Kent, Montcalm deer

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says more deer were found to have Chronic Wasting Disease through this fall’s firearm deer season.

In Montcalm County, 17 suspected or confirmed cases of CWD were found in Cato, Douglass, Fairplain, Maple Valley, Montcalm, Pine, Reynolds, Sidney and Winfield Townships. In Kent County, 3 cases were found in Nelson and Spencer Townships. The DNR says this is the first year any CWD-suspect free-ranging deer were found in Montcalm or Kent counties.

Ten other CWD suspected or confirmed deer were found this year and last year in Clinton and Ingham county.

The DNR says they have tested about 23,000 deer since May 2015 when the first case was found.

“The fact that we have likely found so many additional CWD-positive deer is a major concern for Michigan’s deer population,” said Chad Stewart, DNR deer specialist in a press release. “However, Michigan has a comprehensive CWD response and surveillance plan to guide our actions, and we will continue working with hunters and taking proactive measures to contain this disease.”

The DNR says that hunters are their best ally against the disease and continues to encourage hunters to submit their deer for CWD surveillance and testing. Hunters who did submit their deer heads for CWD testing should process their deer as needed, but wait for test results before consuming the venison.