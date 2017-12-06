Prosecutor: Officer-involved shooting was mistake; no charges filed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor announced he will not be filing charges in an officer-involved shooting during a drug raid in September.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says that he doesn’t justify this shooting, he cannot charge the Kent County deputy because he cannot disprove that the deputy acted in self-defense, beyond a reasonable doubt.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of September 3rd. The Kent County Sheriff’s Tactical Team was working with the DEA to serve a warrant at an apartment at 3841 Whispering Way SE.

Video shows two suspects walking out of the apartment and the team rushes forward yelling “police.” One of the suspects, Yusef Philips, turns to them, crouches and makes a quick move to his waistband, but then stands up again. The deputy then shoots Philips in the chest. Philips survived and did not have a weapon on him.

The raid came after a month or so of surveillance on a drug ring that extended to California. 18 people have been charged with federal crimes after police found a semi-truck with 30 kilos of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, guns and almost $1 million in cash.

Becker says that the shooting should be called a mistake, but is not a criminal act. Becker says that the deputy fired the shot in fear and “the law allows for that error to be made.”