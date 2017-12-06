Suspect found hiding from police in pile of leaves

PORTAGE, Mich. – A man wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants was found after a short chase hiding in a pile of leaves.

The Portage Dept. of Public Safety says an officer went to pull over a minivan just before midnight Tuesday when the driver sped off and tried to get onto eastbound I-94. The driver lost control and the minivan hit a curb and came to rest at the scene. The suspect ran and the officer remained with the vehicle and the passengers who had been in the van and didn’t run.

The Portage K9 tracked the suspect and found him about a quarter of a mile away hiding in a pile of leaves. He has been taken into custody for his outstanding warrants. More charges will be added for resisting and obstructing police and leaving the scene of a crash.