Woman does yoga pose over rushing river – what could possibly go wrong?

You know exactly where this is going. And yet it’s still worth a watch.

When enthusiasm for yoga and social media reach these heights, there are bound to be a few slip-ups.

If the yoga picture wasn't worth it or if I don't make it on America's Funniest Home Videos it was not worth it at all pic.twitter.com/YSnBNIptTL — Chisa(; (@Chisamariee) May 17, 2017

A woman set up her phone in an attempt to capture her yoga skills in a picturesque forest scene, but she wasn’t exactly the picture of grace.

Twitter user Chisamariee arched her back on a log over a rushing river, and yep. You saw it coming. She took a swim.

The video was posted back in May but recently resurfaced on the internet community Reddit. After she disappears into the water, the video continues with the phone undisturbed, leaving other Twitter users wondering if she was okay.

Not only was she okay, she had the sense of humor to post the video, and said she was “A+ except maybe my pinky finger” and later added, “Bahaha yeah I’m good I hit my head but ripped off fake nails hurt more than that did.”

She later posted a “redemption picture” but let’s face it: the first attempt was the one we were all looking for.