2 shot at New Mexico high school; shooter also dead

(CNN) — AZTEC, NM – Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal says two people and a shooter were shot Thursday in an incident at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico. Heal would not say if the two people who were shot were students or adults. The shooter is down, according to the police chief. Aztec Mayor Sally Burbridge confirmed that the shooter was down and said there is no more threat to the community.

(Original story published at 11:30 a.m.)

Authorities swarmed a high school Thursday in Aztec, New Mexico, after a report of an active shooter.

The shooter was later reported to be “down,” said Shana Reeves, director of communications for the larger nearby city of Farmington. She did not say if “down” meant injured, dead or captured, and did not say if anybody else was injured or whether the shooter was a student or visitor.

No injured people have been transported from Aztec High School to the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, according to hospital spokeswoman Laura Werbner.

Aztec, in San Juan County, is a small town in northwest New Mexico, about three hours from Albuquerque, and Farmington authorities assisted in the shooting.

Officials were working on clearing the buildings before the shooter was reported down, according to San Juan County CEO Kim Carpenter.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that parents should pick up students at the police department.