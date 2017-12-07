Harry Potter fans gather at Yule Ball in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS- Hundreds of Harry Potter fans took over 20 Monroe Live in Downtown Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The venue hosted a Yule Ball complete with food, trivia and music from Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, along with other magical acts. The event was definitely a hit for fans, many of whom dressed up for the event.

“Carissa loves three things: Owls, Harry Potter and me. Tonight I’m 3rd on the list because she gets to see Harry Potter stuff in copious amounts,” said one fan named Logan.

“I love Harry Potter and I saw it on the Internet and wanted him to come with me so I got tickets for Christmas,” said Terryce Nederhood.

The Yule Ball was featured in the 2005 film “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” The event is a tradition of the Triwizard Tournament, and is the formal dance held on Christmas night of a tournament year.