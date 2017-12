PAW PAW, Mich. – I-94 is closed at M-40 in Van Buren County due to a 32-car pileup.

Michigan State Police say that westbound I-94 is closed at Exit 66, Mattawan while the vehicles are being cleared from the road. Police say there are several minor injuries, but none are life-threatening.

Police say the highway will likely be closed until Noon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation also says eastbound is closed at Exit 60, Paw Paw.

We’ll have more details when they become available.