Legislation to clear up confusing traffic law moves forward

LANSING, Mich. – It’s a traffic law most people don’t even know about. In fact, many may think that when you come to a traffic light that’s out, it's treated as a 4-way-stop in Michigan.

But according to the law, that’s not true. Currently the rules are more complicated, with yielding to the person on your right.

Senator Rick Jones is behind a bill which passed the State Senate on Wednesday.

“We have this convoluted, confusing old law that says yield to the car to the right,” says Republican Senator Rick Jones. “Why don’t we make this common sense? Why don’t we simplify it and make it the way that people already think that it is and simply treat it as a 4 way stop?”

Jones says Michigan State Police and AAA is behind the bill.

“This is a very common rule so we’re just trying to make it safer for everybody," says Jones.

Senate Bill 521 must now go through the State House before heading to the Governor’s desk.

Jones expects the bill to become law early next year.