More snow expected Friday

Posted 9:19 AM, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:28AM, December 7, 2017

WEST MICHIGAN-  We've already seen our first areawide measurable snowfall today, and it looks like we're going to continue with the snowfall later on Friday.

Totals as of 8 AM are nearly 4 inches in Allendale, with more snow falling at the moment.

There's going to be a break tonight, but late morning and especially into the afternoon and evening on Friday, snow will begin to fall in a more widespread fashion.

Snowfall totals on Saturday morning look between 2-4 inches in most spots, with lower totals to the east.

