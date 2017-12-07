Live – Senator Al Franken Announcement

Pearl Harbor survivors to remember those killed

388685 06: (FILE PHOTO) Ford Island is seen in this aeriel view during the Japanese attack on Pearl harbor December 7, 1941 in Hawaii. The photo was taken from a Japanese plane. December 7, 2001 marks the 60th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

HONOLULU (AP) — Survivors will gather at the site of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to remember fellow servicemen killed in the early morning raid 76 years ago.

About 20 survivors are expected to attend Thursday’s event at a grassy spot overlooking the harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial. A couple thousand members of the public, Navy and National Park Service officials will join them.

Author Steve Twomey will deliver the keynote address. He wrote “Countdown to Pearl Harbor,” which examines the 12 days leading up to the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

A moment of silence will mark the time the attack began.

More than 2,300 servicemen were killed in the assault carried out by Japanese airplanes. Nearly half were on the USS Arizona battleship, which exploded and sank after being bombed.

