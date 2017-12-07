Live – News Conference after sentencing of Larry Nassar

UberEATS opens in Grand Rapids

Posted 1:27 PM, December 7, 2017, by

Photo provided by UberEATS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new way to get food delivered right to your door launched Thursday in Grand Rapids.

UberEATS launched Thursday morning at Brick and Porter in Grand Rapids.  The new app allows you to order from many Grand Rapids restaurants including Brick and Porter, Fat Boy Burgers, Curry Kitchen, Wealthy Bakery and more.

You can get free delivery on your first two orders by entering the promo code MICHIGANEATS. You can download the app by searching UberEATS for Apple or Android devices or visiting ubereats.com .

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s