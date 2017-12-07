× UberEATS opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new way to get food delivered right to your door launched Thursday in Grand Rapids.

UberEATS launched Thursday morning at Brick and Porter in Grand Rapids. The new app allows you to order from many Grand Rapids restaurants including Brick and Porter, Fat Boy Burgers, Curry Kitchen, Wealthy Bakery and more.

You can get free delivery on your first two orders by entering the promo code MICHIGANEATS. You can download the app by searching UberEATS for Apple or Android devices or visiting ubereats.com .