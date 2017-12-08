Grand Haven Girls Win 46-34

Posted 11:25 PM, December 8, 2017, by

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- The Grand Haven girls basketball team hasn't started off the season 4-0 in four years.

Tonight they extended their win streak defeating Mona Shores 46-34.

