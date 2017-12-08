× Lace up your skates, Portage ice rink set to open this weekend

PORTAGE, Mich. — The above average temperatures kept the Millennium Park Ice Rink in Portage from opening on time.

After two delayed starts, the rink is finally set to open this weekend.

Visitors will be able to tie up their laces and glide across the ice for free on Saturday to celebrate the opening.

The free skate, which includes free skate rentals, will be from 5 – 7 p.m.

Children 11 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult in order to skate.