Lions’ Stafford questionable for Bucs because of ailing hand

Posted 3:41 PM, December 8, 2017, by

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay because of his injured throwing hand. He has not missed a start since the 2010 season.

According to the team’s injury report, Stafford was limited at practice Friday. His right hand was stepped on during last week’s loss at Baltimore.

Detroit has ruled out tackle Rick Wagner for this weekend because of an ankle injury. Also questionable are: Running back Ameer Abdullah (neck), cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), tackle Emmett Cleary (ankle), guard T.J Lang (foot), tackle Corey Robinson (foot), punter Sam Martin (foot), center Travis Swanson (knee) and defensive end Cornelius Washington (shoulder).

