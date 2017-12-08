Red Wings recall Tyler Bertuzzi from AHL

Posted 3:39 PM, December 8, 2017

MONTREAL, QC - NOVEMBER 12: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings skates during the NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 12, 2016 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

Bertuzzi has five goals and four assists in 12 games with the Griffins this season. He was chosen the most valuable player of last season’s AHL playoffs. He also made his NHL debut in 2016-17, playing seven games with the Red Wings.

Bertuzzi was drafted by Detroit in the second round in 2013.

The Red Wings host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

