'Shop with a Cop' event set in Calhoun County on Saturday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Area kids have the chance to shop with a cop this weekend.

Officials say the event starts at 9 a.m. with a meet and greet at the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety.

A procession will take place at 9:45 a.m. down Columbia Avenue, Capitol Avenue, Beckley Road and then to Walmart.

The Battle Creek City transit will bus them from the police station to Walmart and back.

Around 75 area kids are expected to attend.