Sparta gingerbread man returns

SPARTA, Mich. – The missing gingerbread man from Sparta has been returned.

The community-made decoration was only on display for about a week in front of the Sparta Eagles. The Sparta Chamber of Commerce had come up with the idea of decorating the town with the gingerbread men.

But the missing gingerbread man returned, right to the pot in front of the Sparta Eagles from where he had disappeared, sometime Friday morning.

No one has claimed responsibility for his disappearance or his return, but the residents are happy he’s back for Christmas.