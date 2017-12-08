White Cloud public works building destroyed by fire

Posted 2:14 AM, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 02:15AM, December 8, 2017

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Dispatchers in Newaygo County say the White Cloud public works building was destroyed early Friday morning after a large fire broke out.

We’re told calls started coming in around 12:39 a.m. Friday on reports of explosions heard near the White Cloud Airport. When crews arrived, they found the fire to be at the public works building.

Dispatchers say the building is a total loss but it is not clear what caused the fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

We have a crew on the scene. Look for updates on FOX 17 Morning News.

