White Cloud public works building destroyed by fire

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Dispatchers in Newaygo County say the White Cloud public works building was destroyed early Friday morning after a large fire broke out.

We’re told calls started coming in around 12:39 a.m. Friday on reports of explosions heard near the White Cloud Airport. When crews arrived, they found the fire to be at the public works building.

Dispatchers say the building is a total loss but it is not clear what caused the fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

