Flint families can get nutritious food at mobile pantry in December
FLINT, Mich. — Following the lead crisis, the city of Flint is helping families get nutritious food this month by setting up a mobile food pantry.
The goal is to give families affected by lead exposure food that is rich in Calcium, Vitamin C and Iron.
The food pantry is supported with $300 million in taxpayer funds.
The mobile food pantry will be open on various days throughout the end of the month:
- Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. – Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road.
- Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. – Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.
- Tuesday, Dec. 12, at noon – St. Michael Catholic Church, 609 E. Fifth Ave.
- Wednesday, Dec. 13, at noon – Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.
- Thursday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. – Church Without Walls, 4121 Martin Luther King Ave.
- Friday, Dec. 15, at noon – St. Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.
- Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. – Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.
- Thursday, Dec. 21, at noon – United Methodist Community Center, 4601 Clio Road.
- Friday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. – My Brother’s Keeper, 101 N. Grand Traverse St.
- Thursday, Dec. 28, at noon – St. Michael Catholic Church, 609 E. Fifth Ave.