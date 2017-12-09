× Flint families can get nutritious food at mobile pantry in December

FLINT, Mich. — Following the lead crisis, the city of Flint is helping families get nutritious food this month by setting up a mobile food pantry.

The goal is to give families affected by lead exposure food that is rich in Calcium, Vitamin C and Iron.

The food pantry is supported with $300 million in taxpayer funds.

The mobile food pantry will be open on various days throughout the end of the month: