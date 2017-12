× Jackknifed semi slows traffic on I-94

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Dispatchers in Calhoun County say that traffic is slowed on eastbound I-94 near exit 108 after a semi jackknifed early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:49 a.m. and dispatchers say slick roads are likely to blame.

At this time, we are told that no injuries have been reported.

We do have a crew on the way to the scene and will update you as we learn more.