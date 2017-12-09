K9 tracks suspect after armed robbery outside home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a suspect is in custody following an armed robbery just outside a home early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to the 800 block of Sherman Street just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of an armed robbery.

Lt Terry Dixon tells FOX 17 the victim had just left a home in the area before he was robbed by an individual with a gun. The victim did not live at the residence he was leaving.

The armed suspect demanded money and made off with an undisclosed amount. Police tell us the victim was not injured in the encounter.

Police brought a K9 unit to the scene and were able to track down a 27-year-old man, who was then arrested for the robbery.