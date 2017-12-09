No one injured in overnight house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No one was injured during a house fire early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to a home on Myrtle Ave around 3:00 a.m. to find the structure engulfed in smoke and flames. The owner reported to crews that he had arrived home from work to find a fire in his kitchen.

Everyone got out of the house safe and the fire was extinguished quickly. About $35,000 in damages have so far been assessed, with smoke damage throughout the home.

Crews say the fire stayed contained to the kitchen and immediate area. A cause has not yet been established.