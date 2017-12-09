× Police investigate armed robbery at Sherman-Williams in Emmett Township

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Sherman-Williams on Saturday.

It happened around 9:24 a.m. at the paint store located at 6431 B Drive North in Emmett Township.

Two store clerks told police a man wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun demanded money and fired a single shot into the ceiling. The suspect got away, but it’s not known how much money was taken.

Neither store clerks were hurt.

If you have any information call Emmett Township Police at 269-968-9303 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.