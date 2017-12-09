Police investigate armed robbery at Sherman-Williams in Emmett Township

Posted 4:23 PM, December 9, 2017, by
Police lights multiple night

File photo

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Sherman-Williams on Saturday.

It happened around 9:24 a.m. at the paint store located at 6431 B Drive North in Emmett Township.

Two store clerks told police a man wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun demanded money and fired a single shot into the ceiling. The suspect got away, but it’s not known how much money was taken.

Neither store clerks were hurt.

If you have any information call Emmett Township Police at 269-968-9303 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s