A cold Sunday with more snowfall expected Monday

Posted 7:44 AM, December 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:50AM, December 10, 2017

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see some light snow showers moving northwest to southeast as in a scattered to isolated fashion as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. Accumulations will be very minor with an inch at best if any accumulations at all. We will have mostly dry conditions especially in the latter half of the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures once again are not moving much out of the upper 20s and lower 30s, but will feel colder in the teens and lower 20s with breezy conditions.

Monday we will have another clipper system moving through West Michigan bringing light to moderate snow showers. We can expect to see snow accumulations from 1 - 3 inches with the widespread snow showers. Travel will be impacted both for the late morning and evening commutes. Plan ahead accordingly and give yourself extra time.

West Michigan will keep snow in the entire 7-day forecast. Colder temperatures arrive for the middle of the week with lake effect snow showers and more accumulating snow. Bundle up! A bit of a "warm-up" to look forward to towards next weekend also!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s