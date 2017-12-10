Police ID jogger killed in Fruitport crash

Posted 6:19 PM, December 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:36PM, December 10, 2017

File photo

FRUITPORT MICHIGAN — Police say they identified the jogger killed along  a Muskegon County roadway on Saturday.

It happened around 4:12 p.m. near the intersection of East Pontaluna Road and North Point Drive.

Authorities say an 18-year-old driver from Norton Shores  lost control and struck Courtney Marie Frazine, 39, of Fruitport. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police and they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

If you have any information call 231-865-8477.

