Organization offering reward for kitten stolen at adoption event

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven in Ferrysburg is asking for helping in locating one of their furry residents after he was allegedly stolen from one of their adoption events.

This kitten named Enrique was nabbed from a cage in the back of the Petco on Harvey Street in Norton Shores, according to a Facebook post by Heaven Can Wait Haven.

The shelter is offering a $200 reward to anyone who can return Enrique safely.

In the post the shelter stated that they believe family or friends of the suspect distracted volunteers at the event in order to steal the kitten.

Anyone with information is asked to HCW at 616-402-1417 or the Norton Shores Police.