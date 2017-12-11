Organization offering reward for kitten stolen at adoption event

Posted 3:36 AM, December 11, 2017, by

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven in Ferrysburg is asking for helping in locating one of their furry residents after he was allegedly stolen from one of their adoption events.

This kitten named Enrique was nabbed from a cage in the back of the Petco on Harvey Street in Norton Shores, according to a Facebook post by Heaven Can Wait Haven.

The shelter is offering a $200 reward to anyone who can return Enrique safely.

In the post the shelter stated that they believe family or friends of the suspect distracted volunteers at the event in order to steal the kitten.

Anyone with information is asked to HCW at 616-402-1417 or the Norton Shores Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s