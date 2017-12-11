Lottery ticket thief chased down with snow plow in Van Buren County

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a store employee sprung into action after a man attempted to get away with $122 in stolen lottery tickets.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Monday in the 38000 block of M-40 in Porter Township.

The man snatched the tickets and took off after giving the store clerk an old lottery ticket, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old man from Paw Paw ran south down M-40, but it wasn’t long before the store employee chased him down with his snow plow. The suspect was struck by the plow and fell into the ditch. He was hospitalized with possible broken bones and other injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and the report will be sent to the prosecutor for charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269)-657-3101.