Toddler signals ‘help’ in sign language during photo with Santa

December 11, 2017

OWING MILLS, Md. – Every year when Santa comes to town children and their parents line-up to meet the jolly big man – but one Maryland toddler wasn’t having it.

Kerry Spencer taught her son the sign for “help” in sign language – and during his photo with Santa he made the sign.

“We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for ‘help.’ You’re welcome,” Spencer wrote.

Spencer tweeted out the hilarious photo on Tuesday and it has since gone viral.

She went on to clear up the specific sign language variant he was taught.

“In baby sign you go with what they do. We showed him the ASL version and this is what he did,” she wrote on Twitter.

No word on if the little boy was able to let Saint Nick know what he wanted for Christmas before his parents rescued him.

