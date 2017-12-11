× WWII pilot lost for 73 years, laid to rest in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A World War II Navy Airman was finally laid to rest Monday, 73 years after he disappeared.

Bud Rybarczyk’s plane was discovered earlier this year in the South Pacific. Remains found at the site were identified as Rybarczyk.

Monday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, family and friends gathered to honor him after 73 years of not having any answers.

In 2005, a group called Project Recover and Project Bentprop found a wing of Rybarczyk’s plane near Palau, but it took another nine years to find the plane, because it was in such deep water.

Family had always reserved for funeral plot for Rybarczyk. Now, he is finally laid to rest with his family here in Michigan.